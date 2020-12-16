Lompoc reopens outdoor playgrounds to public

Outdoor playgrounds in Lompoc have reopened to the public following an updated Health Officer Order issued by state and county officials, according to a city spokesperson.
The order, which went into effect Friday, exempts outdoor recreational activities from the current stay-at-home order when physical distancing of 6 feet can be maintained.
According to the California Department of Public Health, outdoor playgrounds are categorized as play areas that are fully outdoors, free to enter and use, designed primarily to serve residents within a half mile, typically include recreational equipment and can provide state-mandated outdoor space for preschools.
Visitors to outdoor playgrounds within the city of Lompoc are asked to heed all posted signage, according to officials, in addition to complying with the following state requirements:
- Face masks over the mouth and nose are required for visitors 2 years of age or older, with caregiver supervision, at all times to ensure face mask use.
- The playground must not be used when different households are unable to maintain a physical distance of 6 feet, or when the capacity limit has been reached.
- Caregivers must monitor to keep adults and children from different households at least 6 feet apart.
- People are asked to visit the park at different times or on different days to avoid wait times and potentially crowded times.
- There is no eating or drinking permitted in the playgrounds, to ensure face masks are worn at all times.
- Hands should be washed or sanitized before and after playground use.
- Elderly and people with underlying medical conditions should avoid playgrounds when others are present.
- Visits should be limited to 30 minutes per day when others are present.
For general COVID-19 information, residents can call the Santa Barbara County Call Center at 833-688-5551 or visit publichealthsbc.org/.
The city of Lompoc also has established a COVID-19 local information and resources page, accessible at www.cityoflompoc.com, as well as a COVID-19 information phone line, available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, at 805-875-8071.
