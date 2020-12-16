Lompoc reopens outdoor playgrounds to public

Outdoor playgrounds in Lompoc have reopened to the public following an updated Health Officer Order issued by state and county officials, according to a city spokesperson.

The order, which went into effect Friday, exempts outdoor recreational activities from the current stay-at-home order when physical distancing of 6 feet can be maintained.

According to the California Department of Public Health, outdoor playgrounds are categorized as play areas that are fully outdoors, free to enter and use, designed primarily to serve residents within a half mile, typically include recreational equipment and can provide state-mandated outdoor space for preschools.

Visitors to outdoor playgrounds within the city of Lompoc are asked to heed all posted signage, according to officials, in addition to complying with the following state requirements: