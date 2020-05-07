Lompoc Recreation Division launches virtual resource center

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Lompoc Recreation Division, which has canceled all programs and closed its facilities through at least the end of May, is now offering a variety of virtual programs.

The division recently launched its Virtual Recreation and Resource Center at www.cityoflompoc.com/recreation. The site includes resources, classes and activities broken into age-appropriate groups. Classes taught by Lompoc recreation instructors are featured alongside other video resources.

Among the offerings through the virtual center are swim lesson activities that can be done at home, as well as water safety activities and classes.

Additionally, the Junior Giants at Home youth baseball registration has launched, with the season set to start the week of May 11. More information on Junior Giants, including sign-up details, is available at jrgiantsathome.org.

The physical closures are scheduled to remain through May 31, and will be reassessed at that time based on the latest COVID-19 developments.

Community members can follow the Lompoc Recreation Division’s social media accounts for updates to programming. For more information, call 805-875-8100 or email recreation@ci.lompoc.ca.us.

