The City of Lompoc Electric Utility was recognized for a 19th time as a 2023 Tree Line USA utility by the Arbor Day Foundation in honor of its dedication to effective urban forest management.
And for a 33rd year, the city was named a Tree City USA for 2022 by the Arbor Day Foundation, due to its maintaining an urban forestry division, having a community tree ordinance, spending the required funding on urban forestry, and celebrating Arbor Day.
"Trees are essential to creating more urban green spaces in communities across the United States,” said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. “In addition, they provide important benefits to residents, including clean air, clean water, and vital tree shade. Service providers like City of Lompoc Electric Utility demonstrate how easily trees and utilities can co-exist for the benefit of communities and residents."