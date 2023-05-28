Lompoc Public Library is inviting readers of all ages to participate in the annual Summer Reading Challenge themed "Find Your Voice," which kicks off June 1 and runs through July 31. Other programming will also return, including Lunch at the Library.
Participants — children, teens, and adults — can earn prizes and take part in a full calendar of activities over the summer months once registered for the reading challenge.
Registration can be completed online using the Beanstack tracker mobile app or at cityoflompoc.beanstack.org. And those without internet connection can contact the Lompoc Library or stop by the Lompoc or Village libraries to register and log their participation.
Upon registering, participants will receive a free book at sign up, according to a library spokeswoman.
A grand prize drawing will then take place on Aug. 1 that awards prizes to readers of all ages: adults will have the opportunity to win an iPad, teens an Owl Crate box, children a Kindle Fire 7, and early learners Magna-Tiles.
All prizes will be distributed while supplies last.
In addition to the Summer Reading Challenge, the libraries also offer a full schedule of summer activities for all ages that includes family story times, craft programs, and game nights, and more. The Village Library will also host weekly activities.
Back this year is Lunch at the Library, providing meals to children and teens at the library through a partnership with Lompoc Unified School District. Meals are available at the Lompoc Library youth patio Monday through Friday, June 20 through July 14, between 1 and 2 p.m. Along with healthy meals, free activities will be provided.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.