A zoning code amendment unanimously approved by Lompoc City Council members Tuesday will allow property owners to request their structures be removed from the Historic Structures and Places in Study Area.
In late 2019, the council adopted a comprehensive update to the city’s zoning code with the intent to “protect structures, improvements, natural features and objects of historic significance” as identified in the 1988 Cultural Resource Study “from the adverse effects of any alteration, demolition, or removal.”
Protected properties included, but were not limited to, “areas of architectural, cultural, historic, economic, political and social importance.” They include designated landmarks, properties listed in the study, and any property or structure over 50 years of age and potentially eligible for state, local or national registration.
The intent was to preserve historic Lompoc, but it also called for leniency on the part of the city in where plans for structures with little or no historic value were concerned and for new construction that would not “impair the historic or architectural value of surrounding structures.”
The amendment removes the “over 50 years of age” designation, which would have included more than 44 percent of the city’s housing stock, according to Planning Manager Brian Halvorson.
“If we allow the owner to have full prerogative in some of these contexts, what’s to prevent someone from knocking it down and making a parking lot? So there should be standards in our city, and I’m proud of what we’ve been able to hold on to, and it is exciting to see the renovation of these old properties that actually have some life in them again,” City Council Member Jeremy Ball said.
Halvorson said a property owner might want to be removed from the list if, for instance, they wanted to modify their structure without going through the extra permitting process required of these designated properties.
Council Member Dirk Starbuck took umbrage to the city telling property owners what they could do.
“It’s the guy’s who owns it, who pays the taxes. It would be his prerogative, I feel, and we’re saying, ‘oh, no. We want you to keep the scalloping. We want you to keep the rail.’ Have we kind of overstepped a line? Is this something we do in Lompoc only?… Can we make it laxxer,” Starbuck asked.
Halvorson said the identified properties with plaques on them have been “reviewed by experts in different fields of study.”
“Sounds like if you were to buy an older house, you’re going to be remodeling it in accordance with what everybody - the experts and planning and the city - determine what they want out of it then. … So it becomes a buyer-beware when looking at one of these houses,” Starbuck said.
Mayor Jenelle Osborne noted removing the designation might trigger undesired impacts, and verified city staff would help property owners understand the full impact of removing such designation before any final decision was made.
“A lot of people might think its easier, but what they might do is trigger some modern rules that might make it more expensive and complicated, and I think being transparent with them before they make that change is helpful,” she said.
The amendment also aligns the city code with the state’s push to accelerate housing construction. The updated code allows construction projects of six or fewer units in the R2, R3 and MU zones to bypass the conditional use permit process.
In other news, the council voted 3-2 to extend for two months its contract with the Lompoc Chamber of Commerce for various services while city and chamber staff sit down to review the budget, services provided, and each agency’s needs. The findings will be presented to the council Aug. 15, at which point members may consider a two-year contract to align with the city’s two-year budget cycle.
Council Members Ball and Gilda Cordova opposed the motion, favoring instead Cordova’s request that the council not only renew the contract, but provide an additional $54,000. That motion failed 2-3 with Osborne, Council Member Victor Vega, and Starbuck opposed.
The council also adopted its 2023-25 fiscal budget and capital improvement program.