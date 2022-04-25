More than 100 properties in Lompoc could see city weed wackers in action at property owners’ expense if spring cleaning doesn’t kick into high gear soon.
During its regular meeting April 19, the Lompoc City Council set a public hearing for May 17 to determine which nuisance conditions may still exist and how to address them.
If the city has to step in to clean up weeds and debris it considers a health, safety or fire hazard, property owners will be charged for the cost of administrative code enforcement and weed removal. A lien will be placed by the city on any such property until the fee is paid, according to a staff report.
Lompoc Fire Department Battalion Chief/Fire Marshal Dena Paschke reported that 130 properties demonstrate “potential for growth of weeds which, when dried, will constitute a fire hazard or other noxious and dangerous conditions. Further, it has been found some or all of those lots have an accumulation of rubbish, debris and dirt, creating a fire hazard or dangerous condition, or the weed abatement will result in debris.”
The weeds and grass are considered particularly unnerving as they are the first fuels to dry and increase a community’s risk of fire.
“Fire brands, which are tiny pieces of brush or trees actively burning, travel over a mile ahead of a fire and can ignite islands of fuel within the city’s limits,” Paschke reported.
The threat from wildfire has been demonstrated repeatedly in recent years. She noted in particular the town of Paradise.
“This trend is something we cannot eliminate, but we can take appropriate mitigating efforts now to maximize our resiliency to remain operable should a wildfire threaten the city this year,” Paschke wrote in her staff report.
At least five days before the public hearing, a notice to abate weeds/debris will be sent to all owners of subject parcels, informing them of the public hearing date, administrative charges and abatement procedures.
According to the adopted ordinance, parcels cleared by the owner following notice, but prior to the council’s abatement order, will not be subject to a special assessment and lien or the administrative fee. Parcels cleared by the owner following the abatement order will be subject to the administrative fee. Parcels left to the city to clear following the order will be subject to both an administrative fee plus the out-of-pocket costs of clearing the property.
The ordinance also allows the city to address the regrowth of weeds for the remainder of the calendar year without additional public hearings.
The Fire Department will contract with a landscaping company to do the weed removal.