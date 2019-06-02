Lompoc resident Lorraine Waldau said she became closely aware of the hostility that can come with being an openly gay member of the Lompoc community when her own daughter chose to wait until her freshman year of college — on the other side of the country — before publicly coming out.
“She told us that she did not feel safe coming out while she was in high school here in Lompoc,” Waldau said of her daughter, who attended Lompoc High in the early 1990s. “She said one of her friends did come out here in Lompoc and that he had a very difficult time with the various reactions.”
While a lot has changed over the past three decades, those same concerns shared by Waldau’s daughter have been echoed by many others within Lompoc’s LGBTQ+ community.
A new organization, however, is hoping to make those stigmas and feelings of fear a thing of the past.
The Lompoc Pride Alliance, made up of LGBTQ+ individuals and allies, was recently formed with a stated goal of “working together to help make Lompoc a safer and more welcoming city for the LGBTQ+ community through outreach, resources, support and advocacy.”
The organization was created through a partnership between the Lompoc Valley Democratic Club (LVDC) and the Valley of the Flowers United Church of Christ, which bills itself as being “open and affirming” in welcoming gay and lesbian members.
“There was a parallel motivation stirring in the background behind starting up a group like Lompoc Pride Alliance,” Waldau, who is a member of both the LVDC and the Valley of the Flowers church, said of the alliance’s development.
June is set to mark the most visible month yet for the fledgling alliance, which has been in the works since 2018 but wasn't formally named until April.
Members of the Lompoc Pride Alliance are set to be on hand for the Lompoc City Council meeting on Tuesday, when Mayor Jenelle Osborne is expected to make a proclamation naming June as LGBTQ Pride Month in Lompoc.
On Thursday, members of the organization will display a large pride flag and offer snacks and games from about 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to welcome into Lompoc this year’s participants in the annual AIDS/LifeCycle event. That seven-day bicycle ride from Santa Cruz to Los Angeles, which kicks off today, raises funds and awareness for the HIV/AIDS services provided by the San Francisco AIDS Foundation and the Los Angeles LGBT Center.
Also Thursday, while the AIDS/LifeCycle riders are still in Lompoc, Waldau said the alliance plans to host a welcome table from 4 to 6 p.m. in front of the LVDC office at 104 South H St.
To cap off the busy week, the Lompoc Pride Alliance will host a free community workshop from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 8, in the City Council Chambers at Lompoc City Hall, 100 Civic Center Plaza.
That workshop aims to provide a safe, welcoming environment for locals to find out more about the Lompoc Pride Alliance and to also learn about the various acronyms used in the LGBTQ+ community and other related topics, like the differences between sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression.
The Rev. Jane Quandt, who took over as pastor at Valley of the Flowers United Church of Christ in April 2018, said she was excited to be involved in the new alliance.
Quandt noted that she had previously served at a church in Riverside that was very active in supporting and affirming its local LGBTQ+ community and that she arrived in Lompoc looking to bring that same passion to her new community.
When researching LGBTQ+ issues in Lompoc, she said one of the first things she found was a YouTube video made by a Cabrillo High School senior who described some of the challenges of being gay in the Lompoc Valley. That video has since been removed from YouTube, but not before Quandt invited her church members and the surrounding community to come view it at the church.
“That was the start of all this,” Quandt said of that 2018 video screening. “We collected names of people who might be interested in working on making Lompoc more LGBTQ+ welcoming and affirming. We initially met at the church, but we were very aware of the fact that ‘church’ is not a place that LGBTQ+ folk have ever felt comfortable, which is something that deeply grieves me. The Democratic Club graciously offered us a place to meet.”
Anyone planning to attend the Saturday, June 8, workshop is encouraged to reserve a space by emailing Quandt at jane.quandt@gmail.com.
Beyond the upcoming week's activities, Waldau said plans include hosting a table during this summer’s Lompoc Old Town Market series, which will be held July 5 through Aug. 16, and to work with gay-straight alliances at local high schools to learn more about youth concerns.
