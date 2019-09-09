The Lompoc Pops Orchestra will open its 23rd season this month with a concert titled, “A Night on Broadway!”
The show, led by conductor Brian Alhadeff, will begin at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at the First United Methodist Church of Lompoc, 925 North F St. Tickets are $20 for general admission, $5 for students with student ID, and free for children 12 and younger.
Highlights from "South Pacific" will be the main feature for the season-opening performance, which will incorporate four professional vocalists: baritone Gabriel Manro (as Emile De Becque), soprano Skye Privat (as Ensign Nellie Forbush), tenor George Gorrindo (as Lt. Joseph Cable) and mezzo-soprano Dori Duke (as Bloody Mary).
Manro has enjoyed many celebrated receptions on the Central Coast, according to the Lompoc Pops, which noted that he has appeared with the Santa Maria Philharmonic and the San Luis Obispo Master Chorale, in addition to numerous performances with Opera San Luis Obispo.
Privat is a Southern California native. She attended California State University Northridge, and went on to study acting at the Pacific Conservatory Theatre's Acting Conservatory. During her time at PCPA, she worked on roles such as Abigail Williams in “The Crucible,” Savannah in “Freaky Friday” and won the Santa Maria Arts Council’s first prize scholarship for drama.
Born and raised on the Central Coast, Gorrindo’s performing life started early with appearances in OperaSLO’s children’s chorus. Those experiences left him with an appreciation for opera that has only deepened with time, according to the Lompoc Pops. Gorrindo’s adult career has been largely based in musical theater, as he has appeared with many local companies, including SLO Repertory Theatre, Cambria Center for the Arts, Chameleon Productions and the Central Coast Shakespeare Festival.
Duke has been seen most recently on the San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre's productions of “Hello Dolly,” “A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum,” “The Drowsy Chaperone,” and “Chess.” Her additional credits include Wine Country Theatre's production of “Over the River And Through The Woods,” and Chameleon Production's “Jesus Christ, Superstar,” “Sweeney Todd” and “Jekyll & Hyde.” She also performed in Blue Moon's production of “Little Women.”
In addition to highlights from “South Pacific,” the Lompoc Pops’ Sept. 16 program will include “Best of the Beatles,” “California Dreaming,” a Beach Boys medley, and other patron requests.
Tickets for the show may be purchased or reserved by calling 805-735-6463.
For more information on the Lompoc Pops, or to purchase tickets online, visit www.lompocpopsorchestra.org.