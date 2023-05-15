POPS ORCHESTRA honoring Grayson Soltero April 2023.jpg

Lompoc Pops Orchaestra director Dr. Brian Asher Alhadeff during the Spring Pops Orchestra Concert recognizes 11-year-old Los Berros Academy student Grayson Soltero for being the youngest Patron of the Arts to donate $200.

The Lompoc Pops Orchestra received an inspiring donation from 11-year-old Grayson Soltero, a student at Los Berros Academy, who was recently recognized during the Spring Pops Orchestra Concert as the youngest "Patron of the Arts" to donate $200.

Additionally, Santa Barbara Foundation's Towbes Fund for the Performing Arts donated $7,500, according to Pops Publicity Officer Connie Barlow.

Barlow said "the Lompoc Pops Orchestra is extremely appreciative of these generous gifts because they've directly helped in the expansion of the orchestra size as well as being able to attract the finest musicians on the California Central Coast."

