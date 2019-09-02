The Lompoc Pops Orchestra will kick off its 23rd season with a program titled "A Night on Broadway!" that is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at the First United Methodist Church of Lompoc, 925 North F St.
The program, created by Conductor Brian Alhadeff, will include highlights from "South Pacific" and will incorporate four professional vocalists: baritone Gabriel Manro (as Emile De Becque), soprano Skye Privat (as Ensign Nellie Forbush), tenor George Gorrindo (as Lt. Joseph Cable) and mezzo-soprano Dori Duke (as Bloody Mary).
Tickets are $20 for general admission, $5 for students with student ID shown at the door, and free for children 12 and younger. Tickets may be purchased or reserved by calling 805-735-6463.
For more information, visit www.lompocpopsorchestra.org.