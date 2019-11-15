The Lompoc Pops Orchestra will usher in the Christmas season with a special holiday concert scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at the First United Methodist Church, 925 North F St.
The show is billed by the Lompoc Pops Orchestra as a "memorable evening of festive and delightful holiday favorites." General admission tickets at the door will be $20, while the cost will be $5 for students with I.D. Children 12 and younger will be admitted for free.
The concert is slated to include the orchestra’s renditions of holiday classics like "Sleigh Ride," "A Charlie Brown Christmas," "I'll Be Home For Christmas," "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year," as well as "March of the Toys" (from the 1961 film "Babes in Toyland").
Leroy Anderson's "A Christmas Festival" will also be featured, incorporating many Christian spiritual pieces. Adding to the variety, Conductor Brian Asher Alhadeff has chosen several selections from "The Nutcracker" to round out the evening's program.
Additionally, guest artist Christopher Bengochea is scheduled to sing "White Christmas" and "O Holy Night," along with a third selection of his choosing.
Bengochea holds both U.S.A. and European Union (France) nationality and began his musical career as a pianist. Later, he moved into the study of opera during his time at Montana State University and, from there, at the University of Montana.
After becoming an award winner at the Northwest Regional Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions, along with winning third prize at the Internationale Societa Concetistica Vocal Competition in Santa Margherita-Ligure, Italy, Bengochea decided to pursue singing entirely. He studied and worked with renowned tenor Gianni Raimondi, who has described Bengochea as having a voice both brilliant and romantic.
After the Dec. 1 performance, the Lompoc Pops Orchestra will have two remaining concerts for its 2019-20 season. Those will be "The Wild West Hits The Pops" on March 30, and "Patron Favorites" on June 22.
To purchase advance tickets, call 805-735-6463. Reservations also can be made for will-call pickup.
For more information on the Lompoc Pops Orchestra, visit www.lompocpopsorchestra.org.