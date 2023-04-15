The Lompoc Pops Orchestra under the direction of Dr. Brian Asher Alhadeff will present an evening of beautiful music on Monday, April 24 at 7:30 p.m., at the First United Methodist Church in Lompoc, 925 North F Street.
Alhadeff, who also is the full-time conductor for the San Luis Obispo Opera Orchestra, will enlist local vocalist Jennifer Freye and featured pianist Anyssa Neumnn.
Freye will sing "Hello, Young Lovers" from movie The King and I, in addition to "Memory" from Cats the musical. Neumnn will perform a rendition of Liszt's Piano Concerto #1.