POPS ORCHESTRA Sharon Cooper April 2023.jpg

Pops Orchestra first violinist and concert master Sharon Cooper performs during a recent show. The ensemble will hold a last performance of the season on June 19 at First United Methodist Church in Lompoc.

 Contributed

Lompoc Pops Orchestra is hosting the final concert of the season on Monday, June 19 at 7:30 p.m., featuring the best of Gershwin and highlighting the newly crowned 2023 Flower Festival queen and her court.

Former Flower Festival Queen Kaitlyn Chui will also make an appearance at the summer concert to perform the song "Girl From Ipanema" and "On My Own" from Les Misérables.

The program will feature violinist Brynn Albanese who will perform "Suite" from Schindler's List, "Wonderful World" presented by Pops President Ben Contreras, as well as selections from "Mamma Mia" "Wonder Woman" and "Flowers That Bloom" (from the Mikado).

 

