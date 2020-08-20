You are the owner of this article.
Lompoc Police seeking leads on Wednesday night mailbox explosion
Lompoc Police seeking leads on Wednesday night mailbox explosion

A blast that rattled much of Lompoc late Wednesday night was the result of a person or group of people setting off an unknown type of explosive device near a row of mailboxes in the northwest portion of the city, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

No arrests were made and police are seeking information from the community regarding the incident, which occurred at 10:11 p.m. in the 1600 block of West Central Avenue. No injuries were reported.

Upon arriving on scene, officers reported finding a “small debris field” in the driveway of a home at 1641 W. Central Ave. The Lompoc Fire Department was called in as a precaution after the odor of gas was detected, police reported, but no gas leaks were located and the scene was declared safe.

After further investigation, police began to suspect it was a purposeful act.

“This device exploded and damaged the mailboxes and caused minor property damage to several of the surrounding commercial structures,” read a portion of a statement released by the Lompoc Police Department. “A member of the Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad responded and assisted with this investigation.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked by police to call the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341, or to notify the department via its mobile app.

Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.

Related to this story

+3
Lompoc demonstrators show support for police, call on city leaders to address rise in violent crime
Local News

Lompoc demonstrators show support for police, call on city leaders to address rise in violent crime

  • Updated

A couple dozen Lompoc residents participated in a “Peace Rally” on Tuesday night in the courtyard outside City Hall. The aim of the event, which began around the same time as that night’s City Council meeting, was to send a message to city leaders that community members are fed up with the ongoing violent crime, and it also served as a public show of support for the Lompoc Police Department.

+6
Lompoc campuses ransacked, burglarized in days leading up to start of school
Local News

Lompoc campuses ransacked, burglarized in days leading up to start of school

  • Updated

LUSD officials reported the crimes Sunday, less than 24 hours before the start of the 2020-21 school year, which opened with students taking classes virtually and away from campuses. The vandalism and theft is believed to have occurred at some point between Friday and Sunday at Fillmore and Hapgood elementary schools, both of which appeared to have been ransacked.

