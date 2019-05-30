The Lompoc Police Department reached out to the community Thursday for help in locating a 67-year-old Lompoc man who reportedly suffers from dementia.
Jose Del Refugio Martinez is considered to be "at-risk," according to Lompoc Police. He was last seen leaving his residence Wednesday in a black 2007 Ford Fusion with a California license plate of 6BHM685.
Martinez was described by police as a Hispanic man of Mexican descent who stands about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He has brown eyes and grey hair.
Anyone with information about Martinez's whereabouts is encouraged by Lompoc Police to contact Cpl. Leo Garza at 805-736-2341.