The Lompoc Police Department is seeking assistance from the public to help locate a woman who was reported missing.
Cassidy Kenworthy, 34, was last seen on Aug. 15, according to Lompoc Police. She is reportedly white with hazel eyes and blond hair and stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds. Police reported that she has stars and the word “MOM” tattooed on her left wrist.
Kenworthy is known to frequent several areas in Lompoc and also has family in the Buellton area, according to police.
Anyone with information about Kenworthy is encouraged by the Lompoc Police Department to contact Detective Brian Miller at 805-875-8124.