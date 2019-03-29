Lompoc Police officers are searching for two suspects they believe were involved in a hit-and-run collision Friday afternoon that took down a city utility pole.
The incident, which police reported likely involved one vehicle, occurred around 2:40 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of North V St. Police reportedly arrived on scene to find an overturned vehicle that detectives believe had been traveling south on V Street when it lost control and struck a curb on the west side of the street. This impact caused the vehicle to continue up the curb and strike the power pole, which had snapped in half and was hanging when officers arrived, according to the Lompoc Police Department.
Witnesses at the scene reported seeing two people flee the vehicle in opposite directions, Lompoc Police reported.
“When officers arrived, they found a vehicle had rolled on its side; no one was found inside,” read a portion of a statement released by the Lompoc Police Department. “Officers located a witness that captured a picture on their cellphone of the suspects. Officers began to check the area but could not locate anyone matching the photo.”
Workers with the Lompoc Electric Division responded to make the area safe and replace the power pole, police reported.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged by the Lompoc Police Department to contact detectives at 805-736-2341.