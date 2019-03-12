Two separate shootings, including one that resulted in the death of a local teenager, that occurred in the city of Lompoc during a two-day span this month don’t appear to be related, according to the Lompoc Police Department.
The shootings, which occurred on March 3 and March 4, were both described by Lompoc Police as gang-related. When asked Tuesday if they were suspected to be related, Lompoc Police Sgt. Kevin Martin said there was "no evidence of that at this time."
The Lompoc Police Department announced Monday that it had taken into custody two adult teenagers and two juveniles who were suspected of being involved in the March 3 shooting, which occurred in the area of North M Street and West Maple Avenue.
One person was injured in that incident. Among those arrested was 19-year-old Nathan Philip Barcelona and 18-year-old Dominique Ariana Roman. Barcelona, Roman and the two juveniles are facing charges of attempted murder with an enhancement for assisting in the promotion of a criminal street gang.
On March 4, a 17-year-old girl believed by police to have been an innocent bystander was shot and killed in a drive-by that also left another man injured. The man who was shot was described by police as a known gang member and he is believed by police to have been the target of the shooting.
That incident occurred around 7:40 p.m. in the 600 block alleyway of West Ocean and Walnut avenues.
No arrests have been in that fatal shooting, which is still under investigation by the Lompoc Police Department.
Anyone with information is encouraged by the Lompoc Police Department to contact Sgt. Agustin Arias at 805-736-2341 or to submit information through the Lompoc Police Department’s smartphone app.
The homicide was the first reported in Lompoc this year.