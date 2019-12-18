{{featured_button_text}}
Lompoc shooting

Lompoc police and Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies investigate a report of a shooting in the 600 block of West Maple Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

 Len Wood, Staff

The Lompoc Police Department is investigating two separate shootings in the city, as of late Wednesday afternoon.

One shooting was reported near the 600 block of West Maple Avenue and the other near the 700 block of North E Street.

Lompoc Police Capt. Kevin Martin said that no arrests had been made, as of 4:45 p.m., and that he did not have any updates regarding injuries.

Martin said that rumors of an active-shooter incident were false.

"We are not working an active shooter situation," he said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

