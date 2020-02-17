Lompoc Police investigating Sunday shooting that left one injured

The Lompoc Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Sunday night and left one man injured.

The incident reportedly occurred around 8:20 p.m. in the 500 block alley between North K and L Streets. Officers were called to the scene with reports of a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers located the victim, a 23-year-old man who had a single gunshot wound to his lower leg.

Officers provided medical aid to the victim, whose name was not released by police, until the Lompoc Fire Department and American Medical Response arrived a few minutes later and the victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The victim was treated and ultimately released, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

Police reported that further investigation revealed that several shots were fired at the victim, who was with two other people at the time of the shooting. Those two others were not shot.

As of Monday morning, police had not located any suspects, evidence or witnesses, according to the Lompoc Police Department.