The Lompoc Police Department is reportedly investigating a shooting that took place in the city late Monday afternoon.
Lompoc Police and Fire department personnel responded to the incident around 3:30 p.m. in the 500 blocks of North L and M streets, according to emergency scanner traffic.
Details were not immediately available, but a Santa Barbara County rescue helicopter was dispatched to the Lompoc Airport to transport a gunshot victim for medical treatment.
You have free articles remaining.
A shooting suspect was described only as a Latino male adult.
Four people have been shot and killed this year in Lompoc, which has experienced seven homicides in 2019.