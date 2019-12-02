{{featured_button_text}}

The Lompoc Police Department is reportedly investigating a shooting that took place in the city late Monday afternoon.

Lompoc Police and Fire department personnel responded to the incident around 3:30 p.m. in the 500 blocks of North L and M streets, according to emergency scanner traffic.

Details were not immediately available, but a Santa Barbara County rescue helicopter was dispatched to the Lompoc Airport to transport a gunshot victim for medical treatment.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

A shooting suspect was described only as a Latino male adult.

Four people have been shot and killed this year in Lompoc, which has experienced seven homicides in 2019.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
1