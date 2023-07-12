The Lompoc Police Department is asking for the public's help in sharing information after a man was hit by a vehicle Tuesday night.
The pedestrian was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center with major injuries after police say he was struck by a white two-door car Tuesday before 10 p.m.
Officers from the Lompoc Police Department were dispatched after calls of a hit-and-run at 9:48 p.m. Tuesday and found the injured man who had been walking northbound on Q Street crossing West College Avenue.