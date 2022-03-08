A 32-year-old man on Monday was airlifted to an area hospital with an injury following a gang-related shooting on L Street in Lompoc, according to police officials.
The incident occurred at 1:25 p.m. when a shooting in the 500 block of L Street was overheard by a nearby Lompoc Police officer, according to Sgt. Agustin Arias.
The incident prompted nearby Lompoc High School to lock down for approximately an hour, until 2:25 p.m., when it was lifted. The shooting was not associated with the school, according to Lompoc Police.
Arias said a Lompoc High School resource officer was the first to respond to the scene, where he located a shooting victim who had sustained multiple injuries.
The man, who was not identified, was transported via helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where they underwent surgery and were listed in stable condition on Tuesday, Arias added.
No arrests had been made as of Tuesday afternoon.
Residents who reside in the 400 and 500 blocks of K, L and M streets are being advised to check their surveillance camera footage, as well in the alleyways in between for evidence of the shooting, according to Arias.
Anyone with additional information about the shooting is urged to contact the Lompoc Police Department Detective Bureau at 805-875-8120.