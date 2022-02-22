A 37-year-old Lompoc man was identified Tuesday as the person who was shot and killed on North H Street Saturday.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of North H Street shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday and located Maurilio DeLaCruz, who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds, according to Lompoc Police Sgt. Sergio Arias.
Both officers and paramedics provided medical aid to DeLaCruz, who was transported to a local trauma center where he later died.
Officials on Tuesday did not identify any suspects or whether the shooting was gang-related.
Anyone who may have witnessed or has information about the shooting is urged to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.