As the Lompoc Police Department continues to adjust to shortages in staffing and funding, one of the department’s primary support organizations is hoping to provide the agency a boost — with help from the Lompoc community.
The Lompoc Police Foundation will present the 17th annual Lompoc Police Car Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Ryon Park.
That show will be preceded by a special Cruise Night event along portions of Ocean Avenue from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9.
The cruise, in which participants can show off their eye-catching vehicles, will jump-start that night’s Old Town Market festivities, which will carry the theme of Public Safety Night.
A portion of the funds raised by the car show and cruise will be used by the Lompoc Police Foundation to purchase equipment and pay for training for the Lompoc Police Department, according to Foundation President Frank Young.
The car show, which is being sponsored by Explore Lompoc and also presented by the Lompoc Police Officers Association, will also support local youth athletics.
Young said this year’s show is particularly critical given the current state of the Lompoc Police Department, which has cut back several programs due to low staffing while experiencing what city leaders have described as a fiscal crisis.
“It’s especially important now with the police officers [staffing levels] down and the budget being cut and all of that stuff,” Young said.
The car show will be third since the Lompoc Police Foundation took over the event in 2017.
Over the years, the foundation has provided a wide range of assets to the Lompoc Police Department.
That has included equipment like emergency tourniquets, dash cameras on police motorcycles, and lights and cameras on the department’s armored SWAT vehicle.
The foundation has also provided funds for staff training, including a recent trauma training session in San Luis Obispo that was attended by most of the Police Department.
Rod Pearce, a member of the foundation, said he was inspired to join the foundation after hearing about a Lompoc officer using the foundation-provided tourniquets to save a person’s life.
“Somebody was about to bleed out,” Pearce said. “I got really jazzed when the tourniquet saved a life.”
Lompoc Police Chief Joe Mariani said he was thankful for the backing of the Lompoc Police Foundation, which was founded in 2009. He acknowledged that the support is needed now “more so than ever.”
“It’s amazing that we have this group of people,” Mariani said. “And they all do it because they’re true altruists. They do it because they care about their city and they care about us. These are some really dedicated, sincere people that give up their time. They do a lot for us.”
Registration is open for both the Friday night cruise and the Saturday car show.
The cost to enter the cruise is $10, while the entry fee for the car show is $25.
Participants can register for the car show between 7 and 9 a.m. Saturday, and judging will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Winners will be announced at 2 p.m.
Among the 26 award categories that will be up for grabs are Best in Show, Chief’s Choice, Mayor’s Choice, and People’s Choice.
More information on both events, including registration forms, can be found online at lompocpolicefoundation.org or by calling Young at 805-714-1140.
Young said the foundation hopes the events will raise at least $15,000.
Pearce was succinct when asked why he felt others should support the foundation.
“It saves lives,” he said.