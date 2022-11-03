The Lompoc Police Department is experiencing technical issues with Frontier Communication that is affecting phone lines in homes and businesses throughout the county, city officials said Thursday morning.
The department is unable to receive regular phone calls or 9-1-1 calls, however, citizens of Lompoc are encouraged to continue calling 9-1-1 in any emergency.
Calls are being re-routed to Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers who are answering calls and communicating emergencies within Lompoc limits to the Lompoc Police Department for officer response, the announcement stated.