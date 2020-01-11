Lompoc Police Department warns about alleged 'National Tipster' scam

A Lompoc business was reportedly the victim of a fraudulent organization, which led the Lompoc Police Department on Friday to issue a community-wide warning.
The owners of a local, unnamed business reported a case of fraud Friday to the Lompoc Police Department. The ensuing investigation concluded that a national charity known as “National Tipster” contacted the business and requested a donation under the guise that the organization sends crime tips to local law enforcement agencies.
You have free articles remaining.
After the business owner agreed to donate, the alleged charity sent the business a package that required cash on delivery in the amount of $250. The package contained a letter, calendar and a set of stickers for the company.
“National Tipster,” which utilizes the website www.nationaltipster.com in its advertising, is not connected to or in any way affiliated with the Lompoc Police Department, according to the department. The National City Police Department, located near San Diego, has sent out a similar statement.
“The Lompoc Police Department only works with legitimate non-profit organizations,” read a portion of the statement from the Lompoc Police Department. “These organizations will not solicit funds over the phone, pressure you to donate or ask for a credit card for a monthly or annual renewal.
“If you receive a solicitation from any organization you believe is questionable, please contact your local law enforcement and they will help you figure it out,” it continued. “Do not give any personal or financial information over the phone to anyone.”