You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lompoc Police Department warns about alleged 'National Tipster' scam

Lompoc Police Department warns about alleged 'National Tipster' scam

{{featured_button_text}}
011020 LPD fraud alert

Some of the materials from the so-called "National Tipster" organization are displayed. The alleged charity is suspected of being fraudulent. 

 Contributed by Lompoc Police Department

A Lompoc business was reportedly the victim of a fraudulent organization, which led the Lompoc Police Department on Friday to issue a community-wide warning.

The owners of a local, unnamed business reported a case of fraud Friday to the Lompoc Police Department. The ensuing investigation concluded that a national charity known as “National Tipster” contacted the business and requested a donation under the guise that the organization sends crime tips to local law enforcement agencies.

After the business owner agreed to donate, the alleged charity sent the business a package that required cash on delivery in the amount of $250. The package contained a letter, calendar and a set of stickers for the company.

“National Tipster,” which utilizes the website www.nationaltipster.com in its advertising, is not connected to or in any way affiliated with the Lompoc Police Department, according to the department. The National City Police Department, located near San Diego, has sent out a similar statement.

“The Lompoc Police Department only works with legitimate non-profit organizations,” read a portion of the statement from the Lompoc Police Department. “These organizations will not solicit funds over the phone, pressure you to donate or ask for a credit card for a monthly or annual renewal.

“If you receive a solicitation from any organization you believe is questionable, please contact your local law enforcement and they will help you figure it out,” it continued. “Do not give any personal or financial information over the phone to anyone.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
3 arrested in Solvang following high-speed pursuit
Local News

3 arrested in Solvang following high-speed pursuit

  • Updated

Three suspects, including a juvenile, were arrested Wednesday following a high-speed vehicle pursuit with police from Lompoc to Solvang and involved two minor traffic collisions, according to a Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News