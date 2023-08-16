Lompoc Police Department's Bryan Dillard was recently promoted from sergeant to lieutenant during a formal ceremony held in the council chambers.
The department publicly congratulated Dillard on his achievement, crediting him for his "astounding work ethic" as an officer.
"We are beyond thrilled to have Lieutenant Dillard as part of our command staff."
Dillard began his career with the Lompoc Police Department in 1996 as a reserve officer and went full-time in 1999.
In February 2007, Dillard was promoted to corporal and to sergeant in July 2009.
During that time, starting in 2002, he served on the SWAT team, later retiring as SWAT Team Commander in 2018.
He also served as Rangemaster in 2005 and retired as the head rangemaster in 2022.
Dillard also serves as an instructor at Allan Hancock Police Academy.
