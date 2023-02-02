Lompoc Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a juvenile runaway who was reported missing Jan. 27 by his parents, a police spokesman said.
Alberto Rafael Cabrera Corona, 14, was reported missing after he left home the night of Jan. 26 and did not return, Sgt. Scott Morgan said.
Police later learned the vehicle he was allegedly traveling in became stuck in mud west of the city limits about 2 a.m. that Friday, Morgan said.
Alberto fled the area on foot and was later seen near the intersection of West Central and Legge avenues.
He is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black beanie, a white long-sleeved short, black pants, a gray zip-up jacket and black Nike Air Force 1 shoes.
Morgan said anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.