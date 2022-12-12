Lompoc Police Chief Joe Mariani

Lompoc Police Chief Joe Mariani will retire on Dec. 31 after seven years serving the local community.

 City of Lompoc

Lompoc Police Chief Joe Mariani has announced his retirement after seven years of serving the local community.

“I have enjoyed my time with the Lompoc Police Department, and am blessed and fortunate to have served with outstanding colleagues and for the wonderful Lompoc community,” Mariani said in a statement released by City officials Thursday. 

While the decision to retire was not easy, he said, Mariani announced his last day with the department as Dec. 31.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

