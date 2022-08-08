Dozens of vehicles rolled through downtown Lompoc Friday evening as part of the fifth Old Town Market event — themed Public Safety Night — that featured a lively police car cruise. 

The 18th annual Lompoc Police cruise made a revving return Friday to mark a comeback after a two-year COVID-induced pause.

Lines of bikes, motorcycles, cars and trucks filed down Ocean Avenue where hundreds of spectators turned out to also enjoy the second-to-last Old Town Market celebration of the summer, held each Friday on South H Street.

 

0
0
0
0
0