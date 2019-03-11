Two adult teenagers and two juveniles are in custody awaiting charges of attempted murder in connection with a March 3 shooting in the city of Lompoc, officials announced Monday.
Nathan Philip Barcelona, 19, and the two juveniles, whose names were not released by police, were initially arrested by Santa Barbara Police officers on March 3 — hours after the Lompoc shooting — in the city of Santa Barbara after allegedly committing several crimes there. Lompoc Police later arrested Dominique Ariana Roman, 18, also in connection to the shooting.
All four are facing charges of attempted murder with an enhancement for assisting in the promotion of a criminal street gang. Roman and the two juveniles are known gang members in the city of Lompoc, according to the Lompoc Police Department.
The incident began around 5:38 p.m. March 3 when Lompoc Police officers were dispatched to the area of North M Street and West Maple Avenue on a report of shots fired in the area. Officers reportedly found no evidence of a shooting.
About 20 minutes later, however, staff at Lompoc Valley Medical Center alerted police that a gunshot victim had walked in for treatment. Officers responded and reported that this shooting victim was uncooperative.
No update was given Monday regarding the condition of the victim.
Santa Barbara Police seized a firearm as part of their investigation following the arrest of Barcelona and the two juveniles, according to the Lompoc Police Department. Lompoc Police detectives reported that they believe the same firearm was used in the Lompoc shooting.
The Lompoc Police Department also reported that, during its investigation, it discovered video evidence in the area of the Lompoc incident.
After the detainment of the four suspects, the Lompoc Police Department reported Monday that it believes “all suspects regarding this shooting investigation have been arrested.”