Lompoc playgrounds set to reopen by Friday

With his toy car in hand, 4-year-old Milo Reed climbed the playground structure at Miguelito Park, released it down the green twisty slide, and soon after, followed suit.

Shirin Reed, or "Grandma Gigi," a retired P.E. teacher of 30 years with the Lompoc Unified School District, smiled as she observed.

"We used to have a regular park routine where we'd go to River Park and feed the ducks and then take a walk around the trail," she said, explaining that her grandson had for some time resorted to kicking the soccer ball around in the backyard and jumping on a mini trampoline to get his energy out, since parks and playground were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since coronavirus case rates have held steady and positive test rates have remained low, Santa Barbara County has begun to open playgrounds, such as Miguelito Park, with posted COVID-19 guidelines that include mask-wearing and social distancing among park users.

Lompoc city officials on Oct. 9 announced that outdoor playground use now is permitted under the Oct. 2 Santa Barbara County health officer order and that once COVID-19 informational signage is posted and fencing is removed, playgrounds will reopen as soon as Friday.

Lompoc City Manager Jim Throop said reopening local playgrounds has taken longer due to the reduction in Parks and Recreation Department staff, now at five, who are called to manage daily maintenance on top of preparing for the reopening of playgrounds.