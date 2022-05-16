The Lompoc Planning Commission will discuss a streetscape plan that outlines transportation and beautification improvements proposed along the city's major corridors of H Street and Ocean Avenue.
The meeting will yield design and beautification recommendations that will be presented to the City Council, according to a city spokesperson.
The design of the draft Lompoc Streetscape Multimodal Improvement Plan is informed by input gathered through a public survey and includes suggested bicycle and pedestrian improvements that enhance public safety, walkability, multimodal access and connectivity.
The plan also identifies new city gateways — or avenues for tourism — landscape design and development ideas for underutilized land.
The draft plan can be viewed via the Planning Division website at cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/community-development/lompoc- streetscape-multi-modal-improvements-project.
Questions about the project can be directed to Planning Manager Brian Halvorson at 805-875-8228 or b_halvorson@ci.lompoc.ca.us, or to Assistant Public Works Director/City Engineer Craig Dierling at 805-875-8224, or c_dierling@ci.lompoc.ca.us.
Lompoc City Council members opened the door to increasing transient occupancy tax when they directed city staff May 3 to begin preparing a ballot initiative that would place more funding in public safety department coffers.
Lompoc's tap water has met all drinking water health standards set by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the State of California, according the city's recently released "2021 Lompoc Water Quality Report."
Lompoc experienced a financial turnaround during its 2020-21 fiscal year that helped the city redress severe staffing shortages, make good on park improvements and work toward a more sustainable future, officials reported during the State of the City address.