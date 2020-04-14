Lompoc penitentiary has 67 COVID-19 cases, highest number of prison cases in nation

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Lompoc Federal Penitentiary has the highest number of cases among prisons nationwide with 67 inmates confirmed positive, according to data Tuesday from Santa Barbara County and the Bureau of Prisons.

The outbreak at the Lompoc prison was first announced by the county last week and includes 24 prison employees in addition to inmates, public health officials announced.

The county Public Health Department is continually testing and quarantining individuals to limit further spread of the virus and is supporting the construction of a field hospital at the prison to assist local medical centers, Public Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg said.

"The Public Health Department has intensified our cooperation with Infection Control and medical teams at the prison, and we are supporting the Bureau of Prisons in their effort to stand up a field hospital on the prison grounds in order to offload the burden on local hospitals," he said.

Of the cases at the penitentiary, one prison employee and 12 inmates are hospitalized, with two inmates in intensive care units, according to county data.