Lompoc's Old Town Market is set to make a return this summer and will feature different theme nights each Friday, live music, food booths, a farmers market, vendors and free activities for kids.
The family-friend summertime program will run from 5 to 8 p.m. on Fridays from July 8 through Aug. 12 along the 100 block of South H Street.
The program is coordinated by the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce with sponsorship from Exxon Mobile.
Additional sponsorships are available to support the event, which is attended by approximately 1,000 individuals each week, a Chamber spokeswoman said. Open sponsorship opportunities include "Theme Night" sponsor or "Friend of Old Town Market" sponsor.
Vendor applications will be available beginning April 4.
For more information or to secure a sponsorship opportunity, email Shelby Carpenter with the Chamber at shelby@lompoc.com or call the office at 805-736-4567.