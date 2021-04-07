Lompoc Valley Medical Center nurse Thao Carey has been chosen as this year's 35th Assembly District Woman of the Year for her work and dedication to patient care during the pandemic.

Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham selected Carey, who works in the Critical Care Unit, as his honoree.

“Our frontline medical workers have gone above and beyond over the past year, and very few people on the Central Coast have exemplified this work ethic like Thao Carey,” Cunningham said. “Throughout the pandemic, Thao took on countless extra shifts to help local residents and Lompoc federal prison inmates recover from COVID-19."

Carey joins 120 female business leaders, educators, volunteers, social justice advocates, elected leaders and medical professionals honored this year in a state of nearly 40 million, according to data from the California State Legislature.

“I am honored to be included in this wonderful and special group of women from all over California being recognized by our representatives in the California Assembly,” Carey said. “I truly believe that this individual recognition wouldn’t be possible without the support of our incredible team of health-care staff at Lompoc Valley Medical Center and the wonderful patients that I have the pleasure of working with every day.”

The honor, which is usually bestowed in a formal ceremony on the floors of the state Senate and Assembly during Women’s History Month in March, did not take place this year due to the ongoing pandemic.

Lompoc Valley Medical Center nurse receives DAISY Award for 'extraordinary' care A Lompoc Valley Medical Center nurse who originally aspired to become a medical doctor was recognized last week with an international award fo…

However, Cunningham did present Carey with a framed certificate of honor, acknowledging her “outstanding service and dedication to the people of the state of California."

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox! Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers Click to Sign up!

"Our community is grateful for Thao’s commitment, and we thank her and her fellow health-care workers for everything they’ve done and risked this past year,” he said.

Carey, who was born in Vietnam and immigrated to the Bay Area as a child, began her career at LVMC working as a certified nursing assistant at the Comprehensive Care Center after earning a Bachelor of Science in biochemistry from San Francisco State University and a Bachelor of Science in nursing from California State University Channel Islands.

Lompoc Valley Medical offering free nursing assistant training program this summer The Comprehensive Care Center at Lompoc Valley Medical Center will offer a free eight-week certified nursing assistant training program from J…

Earlier this year, Carey was chosen as the recipient of LVMC’s inaugural DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses, an international award that honors nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.

For that award, Carey received numerous nominations from patients, families and co-workers who acknowledged her compassion, dedication and willingness to take on extra shifts during the pandemic, a hospital spokeswoman said.

LVMC distributes first dose of coronavirus vaccine to 400 Santa Barbara County school employees Thursday More than 400 educators and classified school staff from Santa Barbara County received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday at Lompoc Valley Medical Center. Around 1,100 employees are being vaccinated over the next three days at the Lompoc hospital.