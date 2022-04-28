Lompoc crowned its new Flower Festival queen, Mckenna Bohard, during a private dinner event Sunday at the Lompoc Elks Lodge, marking the first royal changeover since before the pandemic in 2019.
Bohard, 19, whose campaign was sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Lompoc, shared the stage with first runner-up Mercedes Oropeza and second runner-up Brooklynn Culliver, who also claimed the title Miss Congeniality.
All three winners were crowned with headpieces donated by Emily Vargas of Vargas Jewelers. In addition, Bohard possesses the iconic Flower Festival crown made from silverware donated by the community several years ago that traditionally is worn by the queen until a new one is crowned the next year.
Bohard was born and raised in Lompoc and currently attends Hancock College with plans to transfer to a university to pursue a degree in plant science.
The 69th annual Flower Festival kicks off Friday, May 6, at Ryon Memorial Park and will run through Sunday, May 8, featuring rides, games, food booths and live musical performances by local talent.
