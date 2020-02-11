Lompoc Museum to celebrate 50-year anniversary with program, festivities

Although the Lompoc Museum is most known for celebrating the history of its surrounding communities and cultures, this weekend the downtown facility will celebrate some history of its own.
Saturday, Feb. 15, will mark the 50-year anniversary of the opening of the Lompoc Museum, and museum leaders have planned a public party to commemorate the occasion. The celebration, planned for 2 to 4 p.m., is set to include a re-creation of the original museum opening, a mini-ribbon cutting to mark of the opening of the facility’s new Little Free Library, and a reception complete with a birthday cake.
All the activities will take place at the museum and its next-door Stone Pine Hall, both in the 200 block of South H St.
“We've got a lot of big plans coming up, so we wanted to kind of just take a pause and thank the community for their support all these years and this seemed like a good chance,” Lompoc Museum Director Lisa Renken said.
The Lompoc Museum first opened its doors on Feb. 15, 1970. The building, which is listed in the National Register of Historic Places, had previously been a Carnegie Library but was vacated when the city of Lompoc opened its new library on East North Avenue.
The establishment of the Lompoc Museum was made possible in large part thanks to one of the city’s early educators.
Clarence Ruth, who moved to Lompoc in 1926 to become principal of then-Lompoc Elementary School, arrived in town after having already amassed a sizable collection of Native American artifacts.
Ruth, for whom Clarence Ruth Elementary School was ultimately named, added thousands more local artifacts to his collection and ended up opening his own private museum next to his home on North G Street in 1946.
In an effort to ensure that the collection remained available for public viewing, Ruth donated the items to the city of Lompoc, which formed the Lompoc Museum Associates to oversee them and develop the new Lompoc Museum.
You have free articles remaining.
Donations from other residents and families — including the Larsen and Huseman families — soon followed.
“It was quite a feat that they did to establish a museum with that kind of collection in a town the size of Lompoc,” Renken said, noting that it took more than two years of work.
Saturday’s festivities will begin with the re-creation of the original ribbon-cutting at 2 p.m., and that will be followed at 2:15 with the mini-ribbon cutting of the Little Free Library, which will be located along with the walkway separating the museum from Stone Pine Hall. A sign for the new Little Free Library encourages patrons to "Take a book, Share a book."
Stone Pine Hall, which was acquired by the Lompoc Museum in 2003, had previously been a First Church of Christ Scientist Reading Room.
The reception, complete with a birthday cake and other refreshments, will take place from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at Stone Pine Hall. Several panels will be on display recounting 50 years of Lompoc Museum events, exhibits, programs and people.
Renken said the museum administrators are particularly thankful for the Lompoc leaders who made it a priority to establish the museum 50 years ago, as well as the community members who have helped keep it alive.
“We just want to say thank you for 50 years and look forward to the next 50 years,” she said.
For more information on the Lompoc Museum, which is open six days per week, visit https://lompocmuseum.org, call 805-736-3888 or email lompocmuseum@gmail.com.
Photos: Lompoc Veterans Day ceremony celebrates WW1 veterans, accepts historic pieces into Lompoc Museum's collection
Lompoc World War I monument
Lompoc World War I monument
Lompoc World War I monument
Lompoc World War I monument
Lompoc World War I monument unveiling
Lompoc World War I monument
Lompoc World War I monument
Lompoc World War I monument
Lompoc World War I monument
Lompoc World War I monument
Lompoc World War I monument
Lompoc World War I monument
Lompoc World War I monument
Lompoc World War I monument
Lompoc World War I monument
Lompoc World War I monument
Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.