Lompoc Museum to celebrate 50-year anniversary with program, festivities

Clarence Ruth, who moved to Lompoc in 1926 to become principal of then-Lompoc Elementary School, arrived in town after having already amassed a sizable collection of Native American artifacts.

Ruth, for whom Clarence Ruth Elementary School was ultimately named, added thousands more local artifacts to his collection and ended up opening his own private museum next to his home on North G Street in 1946.

In an effort to ensure that the collection remained available for public viewing, Ruth donated the items to the city of Lompoc, which formed the Lompoc Museum Associates to oversee them and develop the new Lompoc Museum.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Donations from other residents and families — including the Larsen and Huseman families — soon followed.

“It was quite a feat that they did to establish a museum with that kind of collection in a town the size of Lompoc,” Renken said, noting that it took more than two years of work.

Saturday’s festivities will begin with the re-creation of the original ribbon-cutting at 2 p.m., and that will be followed at 2:15 with the mini-ribbon cutting of the Little Free Library, which will be located along with the walkway separating the museum from Stone Pine Hall. A sign for the new Little Free Library encourages patrons to "Take a book, Share a book."