The Lompoc Museum is slated to offer a free program this month that focuses on the Honda Point disaster, which occurred off the Santa Barbara County coast in 1923 and remains the largest peacetime loss of U.S. Navy ships.
The program is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Stone Pine Hall, 210 South H St.
It will include a 15-minute screening of the 1992 Huell Howser program "Devil’s Jaw," which will be followed by a presentation updating what is currently known about the tragedy.
The event will be the first in a series of presentations that will review and revisit some classic Huell Howser TV shows about Lompoc and the surrounding area, according to the Lompoc Museum.
The Honda Point disaster continues to draw visitors to local museums, historical societies, and a section of rugged coastline for a glimpse of what happened to a squadron of Navy destroyers on that fateful foggy night more than 96 years ago.
You have free articles remaining.
On the evening of Sept. 8, 1923, seven destroyers ran aground at Honda Point, a few miles from the northern side of the Santa Barbara Channel off Point Arguello.
Two other ships grounded, but were able to maneuver free of the rocks. Twenty-three sailors died in the disaster.
The program at the Lompoc Museum will include commentary from James Carucci, an archaeologist and cultural resource manager with more than 20 years local experience, according to the Lompoc Museum.
For more information on the program, contact the Lompoc Museum at 805-736-3888 or lompocmuseum@gmail.com or visit the facility at 200 South H St.