Lompoc Museum marks 50th birthday with public celebration

Dozens of community members gathered in downtown Lompoc this month to celebrate a milestone anniversary for the Lompoc Museum.

The museum, notable for its collection of local historic artifacts, turned 50 years old on Saturday, Feb. 15. To mark the occasion, Mayor Jenelle Osborne joined Museum President Wynn Clevenger to re-enact the ribbon-cutting that took place when the museum initially opened on Feb. 15, 1970.

The celebration also included the dedication of the Little Free Library, a new book-sharing program located along the walkway between the museum and its next-door Stone Pine Hall.

Attendees of the event were able to partake in a birthday cake and other refreshments while also getting an up-close look at several displays highlighting the museum's 50-year history.

For more information on the Lompoc Museum, which is located at 200 South H St., visit https://lompocmuseum.org, call 805-736-3888 or email lompocmuseum@gmail.com.

