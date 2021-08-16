A Lompoc man who had been missing since late May was found dead alongside his motorcycle next to Highway 101 early Sunday morning, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said.
California Highway Patrol officers were investigating a traffic collision along the northbound lanes of the highway just north of the Gaviota Tunnel about 5 a.m. when they discovered the man’s body and motorcycle in the bushes, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
A records check revealed the motorcycle was registered to John Mario Fuegos, 50, and a subsequent investigation confirmed that was the identity of the deceased, Zick said.
Fuegos left his Lompoc home about 11 p.m. May 24 on his 2008 Yamaha R1 bound for Arizona. He texted his family about 3 a.m. May 25 that he was in Fillmore and heading home, then sent a final text about 6 a.m., Zick said at the time of his disappearance.
On June 1, his wife contacted the Sheriff’s Office and asked that deputies check the highways for her husband.
Deputies and CHP officers searched highways 1, 101 and 192 as well as Toro Canyon and San Ysidro roads for two days without success, Zick said.