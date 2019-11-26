A Lompoc agency held a first-of-its-kind celebration Tuesday to honor the successes of — and show thanks for — its clients who are dealing with mental health challenges.
The Lompoc office of Transitions-Mental Health Association, which offers services in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, hosted a festive “Tacosgiving” feast at its midtown facility.
The group meal offered a twist on the traditional Thanksgiving gathering but maintained the spirit of the holiday, which will be celebrated nationwide Thursday.
“It’s a time for gratitude,” Zillah J. Hodgkins, a psychologist and lead for the Lompoc Assertive Community Treatment team, said of the gathering. “We want our clients to know how grateful we are for them and the amazing work they do in their recovery.”
More than 50 clients who receive services from the Transitions-Mental Health Association’s Lompoc ACT team dined at the gathering, which was supported with food and supplies from Taco Loco, Super Grill and Marynna’s Party Rental.
The Lompoc ACT team serves community members, from youth to seniors, who struggle with severe and persistent mental health challenges and have been referred by Santa Barbara County’s behavioral wellness office.
The multidisciplinary team, according to Hodgkins, provides individualized treatment and supportive services for each person in the community with a “whatever-it-takes” approach.
The services are offered 24 hours per day, seven days per week.
The Lompoc ACT program, which also offers services to families of clients, has a stated commitment to reducing homelessness, psychiatric hospitalizations and incarceration while focusing on efforts to encourage each individual’s recovery and pursuit of a healthy, joyful and productive life.
The services offered through the ACT program include case management, medication evaluation and management, clinical counseling, group therapy, vocational assistance and crisis intervention and management, as well as support with the treatment of addiction and substance use disorders.
Rachel Bish, a psychiatric nurse practitioner who is a member of the Lompoc ACT team, said she was motivated to join the team by a desire to do more for her patients.
“In the ACT program, if they can’t come to me, I go to them,” she said. “I have more time to spend with my patients than I did in a private office where I could only see them for 15 to 20 minutes every three months.”
Jeanne Mendez, a psychiatric technician with the team, said she also enjoys that close connection with clients.
“I love working with clients one-on-one and watching their progress,” she said. “I love working with clients who have been forgotten by society, because they are unique and we teach each other something new every day.”
That sentiment was shared by Hodgkins, who noted many of the program’s clients have not been given chances in the past to achieve being their best selves.
“It is an immensely rewarding job to see the immeasurable heart and dedication of my staff working their hardest every day to give a person in need the ability to grow and learn they have value to this community,” Hodgkins said.
“It is beautiful to see someone smile who hasn’t in weeks, get a home after experiencing years of homelessness, and repairing relationships with family and friends.”
Tuesday’s feast offered program participants — clients and administrators — a chance to reflect on and celebrate both big and small successes.
Bob Strangfeld, a clinical personal service coordinator, said he believes the Lompoc ACT does important work and is greatly needed in the community.
“I am in this field because I feel it’s important to acknowledge that people struggling with mental health issues are also people who are trying to make a life and have the same needs, dreams and aspirations as anyone else,” he said.
“I do this work because, as a society, our very well-being is connected to the person next to us, and supporting all individuals to lead more healthy and productive independent lives not only betters their situation but enriches our life experience and the health of the community, as well.
"This program is the most hands-on work you can do supporting mental health in this community," he added, "and the sense of accomplishment you get helping someone find their joy and participating in their recovery journey is incredibly rewarding."
For more on Transitions-Mental Health Association and the Lompoc ACT team, visit www.t-mha.org/mental-health-services.php.