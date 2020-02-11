Lompoc mental health program aims to 'Fight the Stigma' with new art show fundraiser

A Lompoc agency that provides mental health support services is inviting the community to its first-ever “Fight the Stigma Art Show,” which will serve as a fundraiser as well as an event to honor the creativity of its clients while raising awareness about mental health wellness.

The event is being put on by the Transitions-Mental Health Association’s Lompoc Assertive Community Treatment, or ACT, team. It will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Lompoc ACT offices at 401 E. Cypress Ave.

Along with the featured artwork, the event will include a silent auction with donated gifts, food provided by Mi Amore Pizza and Pasta, and live music.

“We are thrilled for the public to see [the clients’] work and come together as a whole community for our event,” said Dr. Zillah Hodgkins, a Lompoc ACT team lead.

“They have been so excited to work on this project,” she added, referring to the clients.

The concept for the art show was borne out of a weekly group in which clients find solace and wellness in creating art pieces. Hodgkins said she proposed sharing those works of art with the community at-large, and the idea took off from there.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}