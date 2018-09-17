The first open forum featuring all six of the candidates who are running for elected office in Lompoc this fall was held Monday night at Lompoc City Hall, and it didn’t take long for some of the contenders to distance themselves from their opponents.
An overflow crowd of about 100 people attended the forum, which was hosted by the Lompoc-Vandenberg branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW). Current City Council members Jim Mosby and Jenelle Osborne, who are seeking the mayor’s seat, were joined at the event by the four city council candidates, a group that includes incumbent Victor Vega and challenger Shirley Sherman in District 2, and incumbent Dirk Starbuck and challenger Robert Cuthbert in District 3.
The candidates faced a wide range of questions at the forum, including five that were prepared by AAUW organizers — four of which the candidates were given ahead of time — and four that were posed by audience members. The topics included how the candidates felt about last year’s contentious budget process and how they’d address future budgets; how they plan to help grow the city and promote it; their opinions of the cannabis industry; and how they’d prefer to fill the council seat that will be vacated by whoever wins the mayoral race.
Mosby and Osborne, both of whom acknowledged that their decision to run for mayor was based in part on a desire not to see the other run unopposed, made clear right away their differences of opinion in governing styles and their views on how local government should be run.
“I’ve worked hard for the residents of Lompoc and I’ve been willing and able to ask the tough questions and devote the time necessary to understand the difficult issues facing local government today,” Mosby said in his opening comments.
Osborne, who was next to give her opening statement, wasted little time in seizing on that description.
“Simply asking the tough questions is theater, especially when it’s not followed by effective leadership,” she said to conclude her own introduction.
The two rarely agreed on the issues that were raised throughout the evening, and each took shots at the other’s voting record and past performance on the council.
The city council candidates, who are part of the city’s first-ever district-based election, also offered differing viewpoints on several of the topics that were brought up during the forum.
One of the major points of interest during the gathering was the state of the city’s budget and how the council should address it in the future.
Mosby, who led much of the charge during last year’s extended budget process, touted what he described as his “thorough vetting of dense staff reports” and his self-described motivation to always look out for what’s best for members of the community. To that latter point, he cited his votes that ultimately shot down three new taxes that had been proposed by city staff during last year’s budget hearings, as well as his votes that ultimately led to $2 million in raises for public safety officers in the city.
Many viewed the 2017 budget process as acrimonious, due at least in part to comments made by Mosby and other members of the council that were critical of some of the actions and proposals that were brought forward by city administrators. Mosby said Monday, though, that a balanced budget was finally reached in large part because of his work with city staff and his fellow council members to collaborate and come together.
Osborne, who was almost always on the opposite side of Mosby during the budget process, said that the budget discussions “were absolutely divisive.”
“We lost our city manager, assistant city manager and deputy city manager as direct and indirect fallout of the process,” she said. “I concur that micromanagement is not productive and it is an unfortunate outcome of the previously mentioned budget process that certain council members took it upon themselves to micromanage staff.”
She said she would approach future budget hearings the same as she did those in 2017, by looking to balance the needs of the city with the wants of the citizens.
“As unpleasant as it is to hear this,” she said, “we will more than likely need some new taxation, but that’s OK, because as adults we recognize that paying for the most important things is not always pleasant or painless.”
Council incumbents Vega and Starbuck, each of whom voted along with Mosby to carry 3-2 majorities during most of the budget votes, both also defended their positions and stressed that they were opposed to introducing new taxes and raising utility rates as a way to generate general fund revenue.
“The budget discussion was a little bit painful because it was hard for us to get through to staff exactly what we wanted to do,” said Starbuck, who noted that his votes, along with those of Mosby and Vega, helped keep parks open and continue support funding for several nonprofits, including the Lompoc Museum and the victim’s advocate position within the Lompoc Police Department.
“I truly believe that, as a city, you have to live within your means,” he added. “To go out and ask for more means that you, the citizens, will have less. It’s an imbalance that’s not right.”
Cuthbert said he’d approach budget discussions by listening to the community and leaning on the advice of the paid professionals, such as city administrators, who are hired to guide those types of processes.
Sherman said she was unconcerned about past council disagreements or apparent personality conflicts, and that she was instead focused on the future. She cited her role with her neighborhood’s homeowners association and said she had helped balance budgets there.
“I don’t have all the answers,” she said, “but I’ll tell you one thing: I’ll hear you out.”
Each of the candidates offered various ways they’d like to see Lompoc improve its viability.
Mosby said he was interested in having discussions with Cal Poly or UC-Santa Barbara to bring a satellite campus to the area. Osborne, who said she’d like to see the city draw more of the tech industry to take advantage of the city’s fiber-optic capabilities, agreed with that idea and said she had already engaged in discussions with officials from Cal Lutheran University to open a branch in Lompoc.
Sherman said she was in favor of bringing a sports complex to the city, a point that was also raised by Vega, who said he’d be in favor of developing a multiuse event center that could host sports and concerts, among other activities, and would be kid-friendly and not reliant on alcohol like many wine- and beer-based events.
Cuthbert also brought up the city’s fiber-optic capabilities, which he said could be a “little gold mine,” and suggested that server farms could be a good industry to bring to the city.
Additionally, both Sherman and Starbuck expressed dismay at the snowy plover regulations that have caused closures and limited access at Surf Beach and suggested that having a fully open beach would also be beneficial to the city’s residents, visitors and future.
The candidates were also asked about homelessness and each vowed to do what they could to address the situation in a humane manner. Mosby, Osborne, Vega and Starbuck, in particular, pointed to the fact that social services are provided by Santa Barbara County and each said they would work with the county to ensure that proper support was being provided.
When asked about their thoughts on the cannabis industry, each candidate indicated that they were open to having the industry treated like any other. Osborne said that she was the first public official to raise the idea of welcoming the industry when she was a city council candidate in 2016, and she also brought up the fact that she helped develop the city’s cannabis ordinance and was instrumental in getting the cannabis tax measure on the Nov. 6 ballot.
Mosby, who initially balked at the idea of putting the tax measure on the ballot, said he was supportive of the jobs that could be created by the industry, a figure he put at 500 to 1,000, and said that his early reticence to introduce taxes was rooted in a desire to not have those jobs eliminated due to lost revenue that would go toward paying taxes.
Cuthbert, Sherman, Vega and Starbuck each seemed to support generating revenue with cannabis taxes, though Starbuck noted that he wasn’t sure that the funds would reach the high levels that many people seem to expect.
When asked for ideas on how to fill the seat that will become vacant after the mayoral election, Mosby, Osborne, Vega, Cuthbert and Starbuck each agreed that it should be done in a transparent fashion and each seemed to agree that a special election would be too costly.
Vega and Cuthbert endorsed the idea of appointing someone who had run a campaign in the past, while Osborne suggested that the city’s bylaws be changed in the future so that a sitting council member would have to vacate his or her seat if they chose to run for the mayor’s seat. Under that scenario, she said, the council seat would be up for grabs on the same ballot that caused it to become vacant.
During that latter discussion, Mosby defended his own 2014 appointment to the council and raised concerns about the fact that Osborne also sought that appointment at that time without publicly disclosing that she was a paid member of the campaign staff of current Mayor Bob Lingl, whose council seat was up for grabs following his mayoral victory in that year’s midterm election.
“I put everything on the table when I was appointed,” Mosby said in one of the final digs between the two mayoral candidates.
The event, which lasted two hours, was the first of four Lompoc forums organized by the AAUW for the coming weeks.
The next will be a 35th Assembly District forum at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, back at Lompoc City Hall. After that will be a Hancock College and Lompoc Unified School District bond issue discussion on Monday, Sept. 24, and a forum featuring the LUSD board of education candidates on Wednesday, Oct. 3. Both of those are also scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at Lompoc City Hall.
The AAUW is a nonpartisan organization that does not endorse candidates.