Lompoc Mayor Osborne appointed to committee of League of California Cities

Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne has been appointed to a committee of the League of California Cities, a role through which she will be able to help develop recommendations on state legislation affecting cities.

Osborne was appointed this year to the Transportation, Communications and Public Works Policy Committee through the League’s open application process for city leaders. The one-year appointment for 2020 marks the mayor’s first time serving on a League of California Cities policy committee.

Osborne said that being a part of the discussion on state policies is important in advocating for the needs of Lompoc.

“Since Lompoc is on Highway 1, the city [needs] a great deal of public work and infrastructure improvements,” she said. “Our businesses and residents would benefit from additional broadband options, and it is important to be on this policy committee and part of the larger voice that is the League of California Cities addressing the state Legislature.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The League has seven standing policy committees: Community Services; Governance, Transparency and Labor Relations; Environmental Quality; Housing, Community and Economic Development; Public Safety; Revenue and Taxation; and Transportation, Communications and Public Works.