Lompoc Mayor Osborne appointed to committee of League of California Cities

Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne has been appointed to a committee of the League of California Cities, a role through which she will be able to help develop recommendations on state legislation affecting cities.
Osborne was appointed this year to the Transportation, Communications and Public Works Policy Committee through the League’s open application process for city leaders. The one-year appointment for 2020 marks the mayor’s first time serving on a League of California Cities policy committee.
Osborne said that being a part of the discussion on state policies is important in advocating for the needs of Lompoc.
“Since Lompoc is on Highway 1, the city [needs] a great deal of public work and infrastructure improvements,” she said. “Our businesses and residents would benefit from additional broadband options, and it is important to be on this policy committee and part of the larger voice that is the League of California Cities addressing the state Legislature.”
The League has seven standing policy committees: Community Services; Governance, Transparency and Labor Relations; Environmental Quality; Housing, Community and Economic Development; Public Safety; Revenue and Taxation; and Transportation, Communications and Public Works.
The committees evaluate proposed legislation as it relates to existing policy and make recommendations for legislation where the League currently does not have policy.
The League's policy-making process provides a platform to debate the issues facing California cities and to give direction to the organization with policy recommendations.
More than 400 city officials serve on the League's policy committees and add their collective expertise, wisdom, and opinions to the policy debate that is the foundation of League policy. The recommendations from the policy committees are forwarded to the League board of directors.
The League’s policy committees are scheduled to meet April 2 to 3 in Anaheim, June 4 to 5 in South San Francisco, and Oct. 7 during the League’s annual conference in Long Beach.
For more information on the League’s policy development process, visit www.cacities.org/polcomm.