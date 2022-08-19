Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne will face off against former Councilman Jim Mosby on Nov. 8 after city officials on Wednesday released the official candidate list for the upcoming general election. 

Osborne and Mosby previously ran against each other in 2018, with Osborne winning the mayor's seat. She was reelected in 2020 after taking the race against challenger Councilman Victor Vega who, despite losing, retained his District 2 seat. The mayor's seat has a two-year term. 

While Vega's term is also set to end, he will not run for mayor but, rather, seek a third council term. He is listed on the official candidate list as running unopposed for District 2.

Mosby recognition

Outgoing Lompoc City Councilman Jim Mosby accepts a proclamation of recognition for his years of service from Mayor Jenelle Osborne during the Lompoc City Council meeting in December 2020. 

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0