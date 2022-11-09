Jenelle Osborne held the lead in her bid for a third term as Lompoc's mayor Wednesday afternoon against opponent Jim Mosby with 54% of the vote, or 2,821 votes.
Mosby had 45% with 2,378 votes with 100 percent of precincts reporting.
Outstanding mail-in ballots are expected to be counted by Nov. 15, with election certification by Dec. 16, according to the county elections office.
"There still are a lot of votes that haven’t been counted," Mosby said Wednesday afternoon. "There's still a lot out there."
As of Wednesday, 100% of ballots from 14 Lompoc precincts had been accounted for. Of the 19,643 registered voters eligible to participate in the mayoral election, 28% or 5,438 ballots were cast.
Mosby, who on election night gathered with friends and family at Super Grill in Lompoc for Taco Tuesday, noted ballots are still being counted.
"Win or lose, it’s a great process," he said. "But it's not over ‘til it’s over."
Osborne thanked everyone for exercising their civic responsibility — despite the deluge of rain that fell on Election Day.
"I really do appreciate our community coming out and voting," she added.
Osborne watched early returns Tuesday night at Lompoc's Hilton Garden Inn.
Should the results stay on pace, Osborne said she is ready to "hit the ground running" as mayor on Day No. 1.
She intends to continue making progress in public safety, parks improvements, and identify ways to improve city streets — a more than $60 million dollar effort she knows "won't happen overnight."
Her priorities are to fully staff both fire and police departments, modernize facilities and equipment that includes the purchase of body cameras for law enforcement, she said, noting the goal is to tackle that issue in the coming year.
Orborne said part of public safety involves the community's confidence when using city parks.
"The question is, 'do you feel safe at our parks — playing out in them? Is it their condition? Are they well lit? Is equipment safe?'"
Much like Osborne, Mosby said he intends to get right to work should he win, starting with reevaluating the budget. He immediately plans to make a motion to add more personnel to Lompoc's police department to tackle crime. He also plans to work to regain the trust of the pubic, he said.
Cornerstones for rebuilding that trust, Mosby said, are being open, visible and communicative and include staying engaged with the homeless population, many of whom he said already know him by his surname.
"That’s what you have to do," he said. "Being mayor is not just pounding your gavel at council meetings, you have to roll up your sleeves, get into the trenches and know the people."
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.