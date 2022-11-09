Jenelle Osborne held the lead in her bid for a third term as Lompoc's mayor Wednesday afternoon against opponent Jim Mosby with 54% of the vote, or 2,821 votes.

Mosby had 45% with 2,378 votes with 100 percent of precincts reporting.

Outstanding mail-in ballots are expected to be counted by Nov. 15, with election certification by Dec. 16, according to the county elections office.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

