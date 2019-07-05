Although the Lompoc Public Library's bookmobile typically gives out books, it was on the receiving end of a book exchange Wednesday involving the city's mayor.
Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne presented library staff with a copy of the book, "Library on Wheels," during a brief ceremony Wednesday morning at the Charlotte's Web Bookmobile, which was parked at the main library.
Osborne purchased the tome at the bookstore of the Library of Congress while on a recent business trip to Washington, D.C.
The book, authored by Sharlee Glenn, was first published in 2018. It shares the life story of Mary Lemist Titcomb, who went on to become the head of the Washington County Free Library in Maryland, and highlights the literacy programs she founded.
Titcomb is credited with forever changing library systems in the U.S. with the introduction of book-deposit stations throughout the country, a children’s room in the library, and offering the first bookmobile — a horse-drawn book wagon — in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
For more information on the Lompoc Public Library System, visit www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/library.