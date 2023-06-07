A Lompoc man has been sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to child sex crimes, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's office announced Wednesday.
Edward Norman Hill Lewis, 44, was sentenced to eight years in prison by Judge Michael Carrozzo on May 23 after the defendant pleaded guilty to committing two counts of lewd or lascivious acts upon a child under the age of 14 and one count of lewd or lascivious Act upon a child aged 15.
As a result of his pleas, the defendant will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
The case initially came to light in 2021 when Jane Doe 1, a 17-year-old girl with autism, came forward and disclosed that she had been molested by the defendant since she was 13 years old, District Attorney John Savrnoch said.
The child's "courageous revelation led investigators to identify other survivors who had also been sexually assaulted by the defendant during their underage years," Savrnoch said, noting some alleged acts dated back to 1999.
"However, due to the statute of limitations, charges could only be filed for one additional survivor, identified as Jane Doe 2," Savrnoch said. "The defendant engaged in sexual acts with Jane Doe 2 when she was 15 years old and manipulated her into sending him explicit photographs of herself."
The defendant had gained the trust of both Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2 by befriending their mothers, and he was considered a close family friend, Savrnoch said.
"The outcome achieved in this case would not have been possible without the bravery displayed by all the survivors who came forward," Savrnoch said. "The successful prosecution of this case can be attributed to the diligent efforts of various law enforcement personnel, including the Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office detectives, District Attorney investigators and Deputy District Attorney Sarah Barkley.
"Their dedication and commitment ensured that the Defendant was held accountable for his crimes."