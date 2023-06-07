Edward Lewis

Lewis

 Lompoc Police Department, Contributed

A Lompoc man has been sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to child sex crimes, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's office announced Wednesday.

Edward Norman Hill Lewis, 44, was sentenced to eight years in prison by Judge Michael Carrozzo on May 23 after the defendant pleaded guilty to committing two counts of lewd or lascivious acts upon a child under the age of 14 and one count of lewd or lascivious Act upon a child aged 15.

As a result of his pleas, the defendant will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

